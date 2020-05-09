Global Biodegradable Loose Fill Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biodegradable Loose Fill Packaging market.

Loose fill packaging materials offer cost-effective protection to lightweight products against vibration or shock during handling or shipping. This packaging material is flexible and therefore, fills the empty spaces in the outer packaging. It is most widely used to fill the empty space around the fragile goods in the cardboard boxes, in order to ensure safe delivery of products during shipping.

Furthermore, biodegradable loose fill, also known as peanuts, is majorly used in the protection of valuable items such as electronic components, fragile consumer products, and glass items. This packaging material has the ability to dissipate static charge and therefore, is used in the packaging of microchips and electronic products that are susceptible to damage due to static electricity.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nefab Group

Green Light Packaging

Alsamex Products

Sealed Air Corporation

Storopack

Foam Fabricators

Menai Foam & Board

ACH Foam Technologies

Ferrari Packaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Starch

Recycled Paper

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Goods

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

