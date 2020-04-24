Global Biochar Market Research Report 2020-2025 By Expert Market Research.com

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Biochar Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global biochar market size was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2025.

The global biochar market is driven by the rising consumption of the product in organic food production and its potential to enrich the soil by increasing its fertility and plant growth. The highest consumption of biochar was witnessed in North America. This significant growth is attributed to the rising demand for organic food and high meat consumption within the region. In the United States, the market is led by a growing number of production facilities and the availability of a tremendous amount of agricultural and forestry waste. Further, the Asia Pacific biochar market is expected to grow rapidly due to the developing agriculture sector in emerging economies, such as India and China. China is the world’s third-largest organic food-producing country. The use of biochar in farming owing to research initiatives in China is predicted to increase product awareness, consequently propelling the market growth.

The expanding retail channels of biochar is expected to boost the market growth. In July 2019, Aries Clean Energy, a company dealing in biochar, launched the retail sales for its product, Aries GREEN biochar. The Aries GREEN is a formulation of high carbon content biochar, which is used as an all-natural soil conditioner and agricultural soil amendment, a filtering agent, fuel, and a base material for the development of fabric, rubber, carpet, and carbon black. Aries GREEN Biochar is a byproduct of the Aries Clean Energy patented gasification process that provides several benefits to the soil. Further, the expanding online distribution channels like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) for home garden and other heavy-duty uses are enhancing the market growth of biochar.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Agriculture

Household

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The global biochar market is being driven by the rising emphasis on soil improvement and the increasing market demand for organic food.

The growing environmental awareness is further propelling the market growth of biochar.

The market is fuelled by the cheaper costs of raw materials and cohesive public policies of waste management.

The expected growth in the forecast period owing to the use of biochar in the water treatment process, especially in emerging countries, will provide further impetus to the market growth of biochar.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global biochar market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the technology, applications, and regional markets of biochar.

It gives an in-depth look into the regional price trends in the global biochar market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Agri-Tech Producers, LLC

Diacarbon Energy Inc.

Biochar Products, Inc.

Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

Vega Biofuels, Inc.

The Biochar Company

Phoenix Energy (TSE: PHX)

Others

