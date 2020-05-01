Global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biobased Biodegradable Plastics market.

Bioplastics are plastics derived from renewable biomass sources, such as vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, or microbiota. Bioplastic can be made from agricultural by-products and also from used plastic bottles and other containers using microorganisms. Common plastics, such as fossil-fuel plastics (also called petrobased polymers) are derived from petroleum or natural gas. Production of such plastics tends to require more fossil fuels and to produce more greenhouse gases than the production of biobased polymers (bioplastics).

In terms of application, the global biobased biodegradable plastics market is divided into several segements. Among them, packaging sector is estimated to hold a 59% of the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.88% during the period of 2017-2025.

The global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics market is valued at 850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biobased Biodegradable Plastics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biobased Biodegradable Plastics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DOW

Novamont

Natureworks

Metabolix

Corbion

Biome Technologies

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

PLA Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

PHA Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

Cellulose Biobased Biodegradable Plastics

Segment by Application

Packaging

Fiber

Agriculture

Medical

Others

