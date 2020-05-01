Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Beverage Refrigeration Equipment market.

Global Beverage Refrigeration Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Beverage refrigeration equipment are commercial refrigeration equipment used at food & beverage retail outlets, such as dairy stores, wine shops, convenience stores, supermarkets and food service providers, such as hotels, restaurants and cafes.

With growing advancements in beverage refrigeration equipment, the preferences of consumers are changing. Moreover, along with rising environmental awareness across the globe, people are also looking for eco-friendly refrigerants. In addition, targeting developing countries with high per-capita consumption of pre packed beverages will continue to be the core focus for providers. Other than that, the companies are also going to focus on product innovations to compete with other players in the market efficiently and increase their market reach and strengthen their hold.

The global Beverage Refrigeration Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beverage Refrigeration Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beverage Refrigeration Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Qingdao Haier

Gree Electric Appliances

Daikin Industries

Watsco

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings

Lennox International

Takasago Thermal Engineering

NIBE Industrier

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Drinking Fountain

Soda Fountain

Beverage Dispensing

Beer Dispensing

Segment by Application

Food Service Sector

Retail Food & Beverage Sector

