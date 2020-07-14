Global Berberine Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.2% From 2020 To 2027

Berberine is a naturally occurring alkaloid currently being employed in the treatment of metabolic-related disorders. The known mechanism of action as observes by scientist throughout the globe is the activation of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) an enzyme which is responsible for regulating the production and use of energy in the human body.

Metabolic syndrome is spearheading the clinical application segment for the berberine extracts market. According to the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.9 billion adult populations worldwide are suffering from obesity which is a precursor for the occurrence of early onset of type 2 diabetes and high blood cholesterol levels causing cardiovascular complications in later stages of life. In the near future inflammation will register rampant market growth on account of the growing incidence of viral infection throughout the globe and increasing public health awareness regarding the benefits of berberine extract as an immunity booster.

Browse the full report Berberine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/berberine-market

The supermarket is currently leading the distribution channel segment for the berberine market. The majority of the consumers living in metropolitan cities opt for a one-stop shopping destination to fulfill their shopping experience of branded herbal nutrition products, which are exhibited in supermarkets throughout the globe. Dieticians and nutrition experts recommend berberine products to consumers who prefer purchasing herbal products from local retail stores. E-commerce is expected to highlight outstanding market performance during the forecast period chiefly due to deep internet penetration and access to smart mobiles throughout the globe assisting people to avail E-commerce facility for purchasing quality herbal products at affordable prices and attractive discounts.

North America is representing the largest market share in the geography segment for the berberine market. The growing incidence of type 2 diabetes in young adults primarily drives the market growth in the region. According to the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 10 Americans are suffering from type 2 diabetes in the region. Additionally, the domicile of key players such as Swanson Health Products, Piping Rock Health Products, Thorne Research, Inc., etc. further consolidates the market growth in the region. Europe is placed 2nd in the regional segment on account of the rising public health awareness regarding the therapeutic potential exhibited by berberine extracts in the treatment of infection associated inflammation in the region, additionally, poor lifestyle and stress are associated with the surge in metabolic syndrome in a young adult patient. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the berberine market. The presence of a well-established traditional herbal products market and the growing incidence of cancer together increase the demand for the berberine market in the Asia Pacific region.

Nutraceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of berberine are Piping Rock Health Products, Swanson Health Products, Thorne Research, Inc., Dr. Whitaker, Sunergetic, Himalaya Herbal Healthcare., Enzymedica., Solaray, Inc. (Nutraceutical International Corporation), Hangzhou Gosun Biotech Co., Ltd., and HerbaKraft, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising incidence of diabetes and obesity among the young adult population worldwide

Increasing public health awareness regarding the clinical application of berberine extract in the treatment of inflammation associated with infectious diseases

Nurturing regulatory environment provided by the healthcare agencies worldwide for berberine extracts health supplements

