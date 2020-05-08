Global Base Station Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Base Station market.

Base station is a land station in the land mobile service.

The term is used in the context of mobile telephony, wireless computer networking and other wireless communications and in land surveying. In surveying, it is a GPS receiver at a known position, while in wireless communications it is a transceiver connecting a number of other devices to one another and/or to a wider area. In mobile telephony, it provides the connection between mobile phones and the wider telephone network. In a computer network, it is a transceiver acting as a switch for computers in the network, possibly connecting them to a/another local area network and/or the Internet. In traditional wireless communications, it can refer to the hub of a dispatch fleet such as a taxi or delivery fleet, the base of a TETRA network as used by government and emergency services or a CB shack.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CommScope

Amphenol

Ace Technologies Corporation

Comba Telecom

ProSoft Technology

Ericsson

Bird Technologies

Carlson Wireless Technologies

Cobham Antenna Systems

Rosenberger

Filtronic

Huawei

Panorama Antennas

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-band

Multi-band

Segment by Application

Wireless Communications

Computer Networking

Others

