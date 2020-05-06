Global Base Oil Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Base Oil market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Base Oil Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Base Oil market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Base Oil market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Base Oil market.”

Base oil is the name given to lubrication grade oils initially produced from refining crude oil (mineral base oil) or through chemical synthesis (synthetic base oil). Base oil is typically defined as oil with a boiling point range between 550 and 1050 F, consisting of hydrocarbons with 18 to 40 carbon atoms. This oil can be either paraffinic or napthenic in nature depending on the chemical structure of the molecules.

Among types, Group IV segment of the global base oil market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increase in the consumption of Group IV base oils, globally. The usage of Group IV base oils has been growing in various industrial and automotive applications as they offer excellent performance when combined with additives.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The Asia-Pacific base oil market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

The global Base Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Base Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Base Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

Chevron

Neste Oil

Exxon Mobil

Total

Sinopec

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Group I

Group II

Group III

Group IV

Group V

Segment by Application

Automotive Oil

Industrial Oil

Metalworking Fluids

Hydraulic Oil

Greases

Others

