Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Barrier Materials market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Barrier Materials Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Barrier Materials market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Barrier Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Barrier Materials market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Barrier Materials market.”

Performance additives are chemical substances added to materials, such as plastic, paints, rubber, and others to enhance their performance. Barrier materials are those additives that prevent the penetration of small atmospheric and molecular gases such as volatile flavor nitrogen compounds, carbon dioxide, oxygen, water vapor, and aromatic compounds into the packaging material. Various advantages of barrier materials are as follows: high level of chemical and thermal stability, transparency of material, resistance against bending, processing under normal reaction conditions, suitable for roll-to-roll manufacturing, large processing time barrier materials are popularly used in numerous applications due to their excellent performance and properties such as extended shelf life and high thermal stability against gases, water vapor, and aromas.

Asia-Pacific is the leader of the barrier material market; this dominance is expected to continue till 2023. China is the key market in the region, accounting for more than half of the demand for barrier materials, followed by India, Japan, and Taiwan, where the demand is growing steadily.

PVDC is one of the key types of barrier materials. It is a highly effective barrier coating polymer that is produced by the polymerisation of a vinylidene chloride (VdC) monomer with other monomers such as acrylic esters and unsaturated carboxyl groups.

The global Barrier Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Barrier Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Barrier Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Asahi Kasei

DowDuPont

KURARAY

KUREHA CORPORATION

Solvay

TEIJIN

NIPPON GOHSEI

Chang Chun Group

Juhua Group

Dhunseri Petrochem Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVDC

EVOH

PEN

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Agriculture

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Barrier Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580