Global Ball Joints and Parts Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Ball joints are spherical bearings, which connect steering knuckles to control arm in an automotive.

Although, ball joints have long service life, loss of lubricant or contamination due to seal failure leads to suspension system and steering failure. This further leads to misalignment and handling, which has led manufacturers to develop efficient systems catering to the problem. One of the challenges faced by overall steering system manufacturers is introduction of premium line products as compared to economy products. Since, ball joints are expensive as compared to tie rods, the ball joints and parts market is expected to record considerable revenue growth in the near future. The revenue growth is mainly attributed to shipment growth of ball joints and parts across the globe. Imports of ball joints and parts in Asian countries is a challenge for existing as well as new players entering the ball joints and parts market. Moreover, the market is witnessing consolidation at distributor level, which is anticipated to lead to fluctuating prices. This is further expected to expedite growth of low-priced economy-line parts and thus, a significant change in total market share of premium brands.

This report focuses on Ball Joints and Parts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ball Joints and Parts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson Controls Incorporated

Honeywell International Incorporated

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

General Motors Company

Ford Motor Company

LANBI

CCTY Bearing Company

Pailton Engineering

ZF TRW

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ball Stud

End Cover

Bearings

Belleville Washer

Housing

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

