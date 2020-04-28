Global Baking Ingredients Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baking Ingredients market.

Baking is a cooking technique that uses a high degree of dry heat for a prolonged period. While baking, heat is gradually transferred from the surface of the dough, transforming it into a cooked and baked product with a soft center but a firm, dry outer crust. To enhance the quality of the product, various ingredients are added to the dough or mixture while baking. Baking ingredients enhance the taste, texture, consistency, and color of baking products.

Europe accounted for the largest market share for baking ingredients, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Ingredients such as baking powder, baking mixes, leavening agents, and enzymes are among the most widely used ingredients in Europe

The global Baking Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baking Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baking Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland

Associated British Foods

Cargill

Dupont

Ingredion

AAK

Bakels

Corbion

Dawn Food Products

IFFCO

Kerry

Lallemand

Lesaffre

Novozymes

Puratos Group

Royal DSM

Taura Natural Ingredients

Tate & Lyle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Emulsifiers

Leavening agents

Enzymes

Baking powder & mixes

Oils, fats & shortenings

Starch

Colors & flavors

Others

Segment by Application

Bread

Biscuits & cookies

Cakes & pastries

Rolls & pies

Others

