Global Backplane Transceivers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The backplane transceiver industry is expected to exhibit significant shifts owing to an increase in demand for high-speed, flexible units that are required to support the high amount of Internet-generated traffic. The copper-based transceivers are employing equalization flexibility in order to provide durable technology. Further, a growth in the video over IP, storage, mobile telephone backhaul, and Voice over IP (VoIP) market is boosting the demand for novel, high-speed backplanes.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vitesse

Mindspeed

Accelerant Networks

Agere Systems

Analog Devices

Aeluros

AMCC

Avago

BiRa

Broadcom

Conexant Systems

Dallas Semiconductor

Dune Networks

EXAR

Fairchild

Hitachi/Maxwell

Infineon

IDT

Intel

Lattice Semiconductor

Marvell

Maxim Integrated Products

National Semiconductor

On Semiconductor

PMC-Sierra

Siemens/Dasan Networks

Teradyne

Triquint

Zarlink

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Copper based technologies

QSFP (Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable) transceiver modules for InfiniBand

physical serial products

Xaui

VCSEL based backplane transceiver

Segment by Application

Internet

Conmunication

IC Switch

