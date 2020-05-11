Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baby Foods and Infant Formula market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed.

Baby food products help in fulfilling nutritional requirements of babies and help in their physical growth and development. Infant formula products are fed to babies up to 12 months of age. Their composition is formulated to recreate the consistency of breast milk.

Parents are opting for optimal health nutrition products for their babies to ensure their health growth and development. Parents are choosing packaged baby foods and formulas to supplement breastfeeding. They are ready to spend on high-quality, expensive baby foods to ensure the well-being of their infants. These growing nutritional concerns have propelled vendors to come up with several organic products in the market which are safer and more nutritional than the conventional foods.

The global Baby Foods and Infant Formula market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baby Foods and Infant Formula volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Foods and Infant Formula market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Nutrition

Beingmate

Danone

HiPP

Kraft Heinz

MJN

Nestle

Arla Foods

Amara Baby Food

Baby Gourmet

Ellas Kitchen Group

Friso

Green Monkey

Healthy Sprouts Foods

Hero Group

Morinaga

Meiji

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Milk formula

Dried baby food

Prepared baby food

Segment by Application

<5 years 5-10 years >10 years

