Global Autopilot System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Autopilot System Market Research Report 2019

Autopilot system is an important part of the flight management system. It is further used for controlling a vehicle eliminating the need for a human operator for constant monitoring. However, this system does not replace the complete need of a human operator, as an alternative, it helps them in operating the vehicle efficiently. These systems are extensively used in ships, spacecraft, missiles, and aviation. An autopilot system comprises components such as an actuator, computer, and mode selector or programmer. A mode selector or programmer enables the pilot to accordingly program the autopilot system in order to attain the desired flight profile and aids in communicating with avionic systems such as GPS. In this system, the computer receives the programmer information and then transmits it to the actuator. These autopilot systems are designed for the purpose of decreasing the workload of the cockpit and improving the ability of the pilot to control the flight.

The markets in Europe and North America have been exhibiting exponential growth over the last couple of years. However, countries in the Latin America and Asia Pacific region are expected to provide lucrative prospects to manufacturers of autopilot systems to capitalize on.

The global Autopilot System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Autopilot System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Autopilot System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Genesys Aerosystems

Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

Rockwell Collins

Garmin

Airware

Cloud Cap Technology

Trimble Navigation

Bae System

MicroPilot

Furuno Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Airborne Platform

Land-based Platform

Sea Platform

Subsea Platform

Segment by Application

Commercial

Defense

Others

