Global Autonomous Military Vehicles Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Autonomous Military Vehicles market.

A military vehicle is a type of vehicle that includes all land combat and transportation vehicles, which are designed for or are significantly used by military forces. Many military vehicles have vehicle armour plate or off-road capabilities or both.

With a complete study of the growth opportunities for companies across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the Americas will constitute the maximum growth of this autonomous military vehicle market throughout the predicted period.

According to our market research experts, the semi- autonomous vehicle will account for the maximum growth of the market. Additionally, the report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various end-user segments in the growth of the autonomous military vehicle market size.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Polaris Industries

RUAG Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Fully Autonomous Vehicle

Segment by Application

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Strike Missions

Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR)

Other

