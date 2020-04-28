Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Washer System market.

Global Automotive Washer System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A washer is a thin plate (typically disk-shaped) with a hole (typically in the middle) that is normally used to distribute the load of a threaded fastener, such as a screw or nut. Other uses are as a spacer, spring (belleville washer, wave washer), wear pad, preload indicating device, locking device, and to reduce vibration (rubber washer). Washers often have an outer diameter (OD) about twice their inner diameter (ID), but this can vary quite widely.

In terms of component, the automotive washer system can be divided into six segements: wiper motor, windshield wipers, pumps, hose & connector, reservoir and nozzle. Among them, the wiper motor segement holds the biggest market share in 2017, which is estimated to be 43.8%. But the windshield wipers segement is expected to see a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The global Automotive Washer System market is valued at 20400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 29800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Washer System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Washer System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Denso Corporation

Valeo

Continental

HELLA KGaA Hueck

Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp

Mitsuba Corporation

Mergon Group

Trico Products Corporation

Kautex Textron

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nozzles

Reservoirs

Hose & Connectors

Pumps

Windshield

Wipers

Wiper Motor

Segment by Application

Windshield Washer System

Headlamp Washer System

