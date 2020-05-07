Global Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Timing Chain & Belt market.

A timing belt, timing chain or cambelt is a part of an internal combustion engine that synchronizes the rotation of the crankshaft and the camshaft(s) so that the engines valves open and close at the proper times during each cylinders intake and exhaust strokes. In an interference engine the timing belt or chain is also critical to preventing the piston from striking the valves. A timing belt is usually a toothed belt — a drive belt with teeth on the inside surface. A timing chain is a roller chain.

In terms of application, the global automotive timing cain market can be segemented into three catogaries: HCV, LCV and passenger car. Among them, the HCV segement is the larggest market and is evaluated to see a CAGR of 3.23% during the period of 2017 to 2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BorgWarner Automotive

SKF

Aisin Automotive Casting

Tsubakimoto Europe

Egon von Ruville

Schaeffler AG

Cloyes Gear & Products

Maroblox

Joh. Winklhofer Beteiligungs

Engine Parts

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Roller Chain

Silent Chain

Segment by Application

PC (Passenger Car)

LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)

HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

