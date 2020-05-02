Global Automotive Piston Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Piston market.

The automotive piston mostly functions by transferring force from the expanding gas in the cylinder to the crankshaft via the piston rod or with the help of connecting rod, which produces the required power to drive the shaft and consequently the automobile. The automotive piston consists of piston rings which restrict the leakage of gas. The piston also acts as a valve in some engines for ports in the cylinder wall. A piston facilitates the intake, compression, combustion, and exhaust stroke of an IC engine. The piston moves in upward and downward motion inside an engine cylinder. The motion transmits the energy into the camshaft connected between cam and the piston. The power is transferred from the engine cylinder causing the movement of the vehicle.

The Asia-Oceania region has emerged as a substantial market for the automotive piston system industry. In 2017, the Asia-Oceania region was estimated to account for around 50% of the global piston system market share, in terms of volume.

The global Automotive Piston market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Piston volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Piston market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mahle

KSPG

Federal-Mogul

Aisin Seiki

TIK Piston Taiwan

Menon Piston

Wiseco

Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Steel Piston

Aluminum Piston

Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

