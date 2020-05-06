Global Automotive Gearbox Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Gearbox market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Gearbox Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Gearbox market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Gearbox market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automotive Gearbox market.”
The gearbox is the second element of the power train in an automobile. It is used to change the speed and torque of vehicle according to variety of road and load condition.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive gearbox, in terms of value. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the most promising market for automotive gearbox in the next five years due to strong growth in the passenger car sales year on year. Demand in the developing countries such as India and China is driving the growth of the market in the region.
The global Automotive Gearbox market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Gearbox volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Gearbox market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ZF Friedrichshafen
Aisin Seiki
Magna (Getrag)
Schaeffler
Borgwarner
Eaton
Allison Transmission
Continental
Jatco
Magneti Marelli
GKN
Bonfiglioli
Hyundai Dymos
Oerlikon Graziano
Punch Powertrain
Tremec
Avtec
Aichi Machine Industry
Fuji Machinery
Hewland
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Number of Gears
35
68
Above 8
By Transmission Type
Automatic Transmission (AT)
Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)
Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
Manual Transmission
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
LCVs
Trucks
Buses
