Global Automotive Gearbox Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The gearbox is the second element of the power train in an automobile. It is used to change the speed and torque of vehicle according to variety of road and load condition.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive gearbox, in terms of value. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the most promising market for automotive gearbox in the next five years due to strong growth in the passenger car sales year on year. Demand in the developing countries such as India and China is driving the growth of the market in the region.

The global Automotive Gearbox market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Gearbox volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Gearbox market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aisin Seiki

Magna (Getrag)

Schaeffler

Borgwarner

Eaton

Allison Transmission

Continental

Jatco

Magneti Marelli

GKN

Bonfiglioli

Hyundai Dymos

Oerlikon Graziano

Punch Powertrain

Tremec

Avtec

Aichi Machine Industry

Fuji Machinery

Hewland

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Number of Gears

35

68

Above 8

By Transmission Type

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Manual Transmission

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Trucks

Buses

