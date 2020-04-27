Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Garage Equipment market.
Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market Research Report 2019
A residential garage is a walled, roofed structure for storing a vehicle or vehicles that may be part of or attached to a home (attached garage), or a separate outbuilding or shed (detached garage). Residential garages typically have space for one or two cars, although three-car garages are used. When a garage is attached to a house, the garage typically has an entry door into the house. Garages normally have a wide door which can be raised to permit the entry and exit of a vehicle, and then closed to secure the vehicle.
Among all the product types, the wheel and tire service equipment segment was estimated to be more than US$ 2 Bn in 2017 and is projected to observe a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025.
The global Automotive Garage Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Garage Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Garage Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Arex Test Systems
Boston Garage Equipment
Bosch
Continental
Aro Equipments
LKQ Coatings
Istobal
Con Air Equipments
Vehicle Service Group
Gray Manufacturing Company
Symach
Standard Tools and Equipment
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lifting Equipment
Body Shop Equipment
Wheel and Tire Service Equipment
Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment
Washing Equipment
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive OEM Dealerships
Franchise Stores
Independent Garages
