Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A residential garage is a walled, roofed structure for storing a vehicle or vehicles that may be part of or attached to a home (attached garage), or a separate outbuilding or shed (detached garage). Residential garages typically have space for one or two cars, although three-car garages are used. When a garage is attached to a house, the garage typically has an entry door into the house. Garages normally have a wide door which can be raised to permit the entry and exit of a vehicle, and then closed to secure the vehicle.

Among all the product types, the wheel and tire service equipment segment was estimated to be more than US$ 2 Bn in 2017 and is projected to observe a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Automotive Garage Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Garage Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Garage Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arex Test Systems

Boston Garage Equipment

Bosch

Continental

Aro Equipments

LKQ Coatings

Istobal

Con Air Equipments

Vehicle Service Group

Gray Manufacturing Company

Symach

Standard Tools and Equipment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lifting Equipment

Body Shop Equipment

Wheel and Tire Service Equipment

Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment

Washing Equipment

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive OEM Dealerships

Franchise Stores

Independent Garages

