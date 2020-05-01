Global Automotive Engine Valve Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Engine Valve market.

A valve is a device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are technically fittings, but are usually discussed as a separate category. In an open valve, fluid flows in a direction from higher pressure to lower pressure. The word is derived from the Latin valva, the moving part of a door, in turn from volvere, to turn, roll.

In terms of product type, the global automotive engine valve market is segemented into four sections: mono metallic valves, bimetallic valves, hollow valves and others. Among them, the hollow valves section is holding the huggest market share and is projected to see a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecasting period.

The global Automotive Engine Valve market is valued at 4130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Engine Valve volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Engine Valve market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mahle Group

Knorr-Bremse

Hitachi

FUJI OOZX

FTE automotive

Federal-Mogul Holdings

Eaton

Denso

Delphi Automotive

Continental

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mono metallic valves

Bimetallic valves

Hollow valves

Others

Segment by Application

Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

