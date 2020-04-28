Global Automotive Elastomers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Elastomers market.

Elastomers are unstructured polymers prevailing beyond their glass transition temperatures such that significant motion is possible. Elastomers have very low intermolecular strength, low modulus of elasticity, and high strain of failure as compared to other materials. Carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and silicon monomers link to form the polymer, which eventually forms elastomers. There are two major elastomers used in automotive applications: synthetic and thermoplastic. Automotive elastomers are used in the production of components that need to withstand extreme temperatures such as hoses, insulators, seals, bushes, engine mounts, and gaskets.

The tire application is projected to lead the automotive elastomers market during the forecast period. Because of the implementation of stringent environmental regulations regarding emission levels, vehicle design has been changing drastically over the past few decades.

The global Automotive Elastomers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Elastomers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DowDupont

Exxonmobil

JSR

BASF

LG Chem

Sabic

Teknor Apex

Zeon

LANXESS

3M

Huntsman

LyondellBasell

Sinopec

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc

Asahi Kasei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Synthetic Automotive Elastomers

Thermoplastic Automotive Elastomers

Segment by Application

Tire

Non-tire

