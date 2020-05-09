Global Automated Passenger Counting System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Passenger Counting System market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Automated Passenger Counting System market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automated Passenger Counting System market.”

An Automated Passenger Counter (APC) is an electronic device available for installation on transit vehicles including buses and rail vehicles which accurately records boarding and alighting data. This technology can improve the accuracy and reliability of tracking transit ridership over traditional methods of manual accounting by drivers or estimation through random surveying.

Passenger counting can be very useful for the management, scheduling and planning of the public transport, since it enables to set the transport service according to the observed demand, in order to improve the level of service provided to the users.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Iris-GmbH

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Eurotech S.p.A

DILAX Intelcom GmbH

Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Siemens AG

Hitachi, Ltd

Huawei Technology Co., Ltd

init innovation in traffic systems AG

Clever Devices Ltd

Retail Sensing Ltd

Syncromatics Corp

Trapeze Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Infrared Type

Time-of-Flight Type

Stereoscopic Vision Type

Segment by Application

Roadways

Railways

Airways

