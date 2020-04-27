Global Automated Greenhouse Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Greenhouse market.

Automated Greenhouse is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.

Glass greenhouse is the mainstream greenhouse types in Europe. In the United States, China and Japan, the plastic greenhouses occupy most of the market share. Earthquakes occur frequently in Japan, which is also a factor that limits the development of glass greenhouse in Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Richel

Hoogendoorn

Dalsem

HortiMaX

Harnois Greenhouses

Priva

Ceres greenhouse

Certhon

Van Der Hoeven

Oritech

Rough Brothers

Trinog-xs

(Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

Netafim

Top Greenhouses

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

Segment by Application

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

