Global Auto Body Parts Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Auto Body Parts is most important components of automotive exterior decoration, which include: exterior Mirrors, sunroof, windshield wiper, door handle, roof rack, step rails/running boards, horn, window lift switches, fuel filler port, etc.

The global auto body parts market is a highly diversified sector that involves automotive sunroof, windshield wiper, door lock, exterior rearview mirror, door handle, roof rack manufacturers; including aftermarket parts manufacturers, suppliers, dealers, and retailers. The manufacturing of auto body parts is gradually shifting toward Asian countries such as China, India, and others because of higher market potential and the low-cost manufacturing options available. In China and India, OEMs are focused on helping the suppliers improve and grow their businesses. Strong growth in the industry has attracted a pool of companies, including major foreign companies, to operate in Chinas auto body parts market. APAC is anticipated to emerge as the leading growth market over the forecast period due to high demand and low-cost manufacturing practices in the region.

The global Auto Body Parts market is valued at 29700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 38400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Auto Body Parts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Auto Body Parts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Webasto

Valeo

SMR

Magna

Inteva

Denso

Inalfa

Bosch

VAST

Kiekert

Aisin

Mitsui Kinzoku

Mitsuba

U-Shin

ITW Automotive

Huf Group

Yachiyo Industry

Federal-Mogul

Ficosa

Thule

Murakami Kaimeido

ALPHA Corporation

Trico

Gentex

Mobitech

MEKRA Lang

JAC Products

SL Corporation

FIAMM

Hella

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automotive Sunroof

Windshield Wiper

Door Lock

Exterior Rearview Mirror

Door Handle

Roof Rack

Other

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

