Global ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) is a computer aided radar display system used to track aircrafts by air traffic controller which uses a roman numeral automation system to correlate the various radar and human inputs in a meaningful way. This system assists air traffic personnel by displaying flight related information to terminal controller which includes aircraft identification, flight plan data and several other flight related information like altitude, speed, and aircraft position symbols, along with radar presentation.

Factors such as expansion of airports and growing trend of modernization which results into deployment of enhanced air traffic systems are expected to drive the automated radar terminal system market in the coming years. Moreover, high safety requirements in aircraft and technological advancements and growing automation in components and systems are resulting into the growth of ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market.

However factors such as high initial investment, high maintenance cost and lack of expertise to operate such systems are restricting the growth of ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market.

The global ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NEC Corporation

Raytheon Company

Aeronav

Thales Group

Searidge Technologies

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Becker Avionics

BAE Systems

Harris Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ARTS-II

ARTS-III

ARTS-III A

Segment by Application

Commercial Aircrafts

Private Aircrafts

Military Aircrafts

