Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the engineering and deployment of machines to enable them to perform tasks with intelligence similar to humans.

AI chipset is likely to gain traction with the amalgamation of various technologies such as deep learning, robotics, digital personal assistance, querying, natural language processing, and context-aware processing to develop an AI-featured product. In the near future, AI is expected to have a crucial impact on multiple end-use applications such as driverless cars, healthcare diagnostics, and physical assistance in elder care.

The AI systems consist of software and also require high-end hardware functionality to support calculations. Therefore, market participants are working on building custom chips, designed to support AI development. Therefore, market participants are working on building custom chips, designed to support AI development.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Qualcomm, Inc (U.S.)

FinGenius Ltd. (U.K.)

General Vision, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

MediaTek Inc (Taiwan)

Inbenta Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Cerebras Systems (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Advanced Micro Devices (U.S.)

Apple Inc (U.S.)

Numenta, Inc. (U.S.)

Sentient Technologies (U.S.)

Google Inc (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Deep Learning

Neural networks

Natural language processing

Others

Segment by Application

Robotics

Consumer Electronics

Security systems

Automobile

Others

