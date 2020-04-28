Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artificial Disc Replacement market.

Artificial disc replacement is the method used to treat back pain. It is also known as total disc replacement in which there is a replacement of degenerated intervertebral disc in spine column. This treatment is used to treat chronic and severe back pain and cervical pain.

The major driving factors for global artificial disc replacement market are growing prevalence of degenerative spine condition because of increasing aging population across the globe, preference for minimal surgical procedure and many advantages over traditional spine fusion procedure. High cost of devices and lack of uniform reimbursement are major restraining factors for the market growth.

Increasing aging population and adoption of minimum surgical treatment and increasing government support for research has boosted market growth. High cost of the treatment and devices may hamper the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alphatec Spine

Medtronic

De Puy Spine

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Orthovita

Globus Medical

Zimmer Spine

Aesculap Implant Systems

NuVasive

Zimmer-Biomet

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cervical Discs Replacement

Lumber Disc Replacement

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

