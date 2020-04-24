Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Articulated Dump Truck market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Articulated Dump Truck Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Articulated Dump Truck market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Articulated Dump Truck Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Articulated Dump Truck market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Articulated Dump Truck market.”

This report studies the Articulated Dump Trucks market. Articulated Dump Truck is a very large heavy-duty type of dump truck used to transport loads over rough terrain, and occasionally public roads. The main body of the dump truck is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the dump truck can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used.

In the last several years, global market of Articulated Dump Trucks developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.32%. In 2017, global revenue of Articulated Dump Trucks is nearly 5268 M USD; the actual production is about 15.4 K Unit.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for construction equipment. The Articulated Dump Trucks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2018 to 2025, from a market size of USD 5268 million in 2017 to USD 7391 million by 2025.

The global Articulated Dump Truck market is valued at 5530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Articulated Dump Truck volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Articulated Dump Truck market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Volvo

Caterpillar

Doosan

Komatsu

Bell Equipment

John Deere

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

30 to 40 Ton

Under 30 Ton

Above 40 Ton

Segment by Application

Construction

Mining

Agriculture & Forestry

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Articulated Dump Truck Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580