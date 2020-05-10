Global Arthritis Drug Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Arthritis Drug market.

Arthritis is condition that causes pain and inflammation in joints. Around 100 different types of arthritis related conditions present globally and it is one of the leading cause of disability worldwide. The most common types of arthritis includes: Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, are among others.

Growing burden of incidence of osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis patients are major factors driving the growth of global arthritis drugs market. According to CDC estimation from 2010-2012, about 52.5 million US adults had some form of arthritis conditions among them persons with age 65 or older reported higher prevalence of arthritis conditions than the other ages due to wear and tear on the joints. However, due to lack of proper medication to cure arthritis and higher cost of the medications are hindering the growth of this market over the forecast period.

The global Arthritis Drug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Arthritis Drug volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Arthritis Drug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novartis

Eli Lilly

Celltrion

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

GSK

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Synthetic DMARDs

Biological DMARDs

NSAIDs

Corticosteroids

Analgesics

Segment by Application

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

