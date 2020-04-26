Global Antidote Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antidote market.

The use of Antidotes is since the early history of medicine. Antidote is agent that counters the effects of poison or over dosage by another drug. It helps in neutralizing the dangerous effects of a poison in body and has scientific approaches that have been taken to assess the therapeutic value of antidotes. Most important development are related to the role of antidotes in the management of poisoning cases that have incurred in past few years. Various studies for instances, toxicodynamic and toxicokinetic is expected to help in improving the approach taken for the development and evaluation of antidotes. In addition due to increasing global concern for the effectiveness of antidotes has resulted in the exchange of knowledge, scientific information and clinical experience between health care professionals and scientists from different parts of the world. The evolution of antidotal therapy has been characterized with the help of new antidotes such as monoclonal antibodies, also by accurate scientific approach for the effectiveness and the complications that may occur, by novel applications of existing pharmaceuticals, and by increased cooperation and collaboration at global level.

Some key factors such as rising awareness and studies that are conducted for development in identifying toxins in venom bites that by government and companies for better knowledge of these drugs and antidotes is likely to drive the growth of antidote market over forecast period. Identification of snakes is highly important so as to know whether it is snake- specific anti-venoms which are less hazardous as compared to polyvalent anti-venoms. However antidote market has some restraints such as low product of anti-venoms due to rising prices of anti-venoms repressed demand resulting the treatment has declined significantly or even disappeared in some areas is expected to hinder the growth of the antidote market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Novartis International

Eli Lilly

Portola

Pfizer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chemical Antidotes

Physical Antidotes

Pharmacological Antidotes

Segment by Application

Animal Bites

Heavy Metal Poisoning

Others

