Global Anti-Roll Bar Links Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Anti-Roll Bar, also called as anti-sway or stabilizer bar or sway bar or torsion bar, is a component of the suspension system used in automobiles. It reduces the body roll of the automobile during sharp cornering or irregularities over road.

Majorly, increasing demand for vehicle production and passenger car business all over the globe is driving the market of anti-roll bar links globally. The passenger vehicle is anticipated to persist the major division for automotive suspension which indirectly drives the demand for anti-roll bar links market. The automobile industry is also witnessing good growth especially in countries such as US, Mexico, U.K. Which also drive high annual production of lightweight suspension components, and anti-roll bar links as suspension components.

This report focuses on Anti-Roll Bar Links volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Roll Bar Links market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADDCO

ZF Friedrichshafen

Tata

SwayTec

Sogefi

Mubea

Benteler International

Yangzhou Dongsheng

Chuo Spring

ThyssenKrupp

Hyundai

Wanxiang

Yorozu

HUAYU

Kongsberg Automotive

Tinsley Bridge

AAM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MacPherson Struts

Adjustable Bars

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

