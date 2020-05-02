Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging market.”

Packaging can be engineered to help reduce the risks of package pilferage or the theft and resale of products: Some package constructions are more resistant to pilferage and some have pilfer indicating seals. Counterfeit consumer goods, unauthorized sales (diversion), material substitution and tampering can all be reduced with these anti-counterfeiting technologies.

On the basis of technology, the global anti-conterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market can be divided into RFID, security printing and graphics, hologram, mass encoding and security inks and others. The RFID sector of the market was estimated to worth over US$ 300 Mn in 2017 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 11.53% over the forecast period.

The global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging market is valued at 2030 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4870 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Aesica

Alien Technology

AlpVision

Authentix

Avery Dennison

CFC International

Digimarc

Impinj

SICPA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

RFID

Security Inks & Coatings

Security Printing & Graphics

Hologram

Mass Encoding

Others

Segment by Application

Covert Features

Overt Features

Forensic Markers

Tamper Evidence

Track & Trace Technologies

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580