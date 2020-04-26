Global Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anhydrous Milk Fat market.

Anhydrous milk fat, also known as anhydrous butteroil, ghee, and butteroil, is a product derived from cream or butter which involves almost total removal of water and non-fat solids thus making the fat content in anhydrous milk fat more than 99% of the total volume. Though anhydrous milk fat is a modern industrial product, but it has its roots established in the ancient traditional culture of India and Arab countries where Ghee, a dairy product with more protein and more characteristic flavor than anhydrous milk fat is consumed from centuries.

Demand for AMF is increasing as an ingredient due to its high stability and longer shelf life. Anhydrous milk fat can be stored for several months at low temperature while at the same temperature butter turns putrid after some time and requires at least â€œ25Â°C temperature for storage. Unlike butter, AMF can be transported without refrigeration which increases its functionality and ease of use which is anticipated to drive the growth of anhydrous milk fat in developing regions, especially Asia-Pacific where there is lack of infrastructure over the supply chain and lack of proper storage facilities, which limits refrigerated products to major urban conglomeration. AMF finds its use as an ingredient in various products such as caramels, toffees, chocolate and imitation chocolate, fudges, flavors, recombined UHT milk, evaporated milk, ice cream, cheese and yogurt, soups & sauces, dairy spreads etc. as it is easy to mix and meter into other products which is expected to drive the growth of anhydrous milk fat over the forecast period.Â Â Â

The global Anhydrous Milk Fat market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anhydrous Milk Fat volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anhydrous Milk Fat market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arla Foods Ingredients

FrieslandCampina

Uelzena Ingredients

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Murray Goulburn

Flechard

Dairy Crest Group

Groupe Lactalis

Land OLakes

Glanbia ingredients

Royal VIN Buisman

Flanders Milk

Marshs Dairy Products

Meadow Foods

The Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Anhydrous Milk Fat

Conventional Anhydrous Milk Fat

Segment by Application

Confectionery

Bakery

Flavours

Dairy Products

Soups & Sauces

Dairy Spreads

Ice Cream

Processed Cheese

Others

