Global and Regional Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Research 2018 Report | Growth Forecast 2026

A research report on ‘Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market’ added by Market Study Report, LLC, features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Request a sample Report of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1695234?utm_source=curiousdesk&utm_medium=RV

The global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market is anticipated to exceed USD 3 billion by 2026 according to a new research. In 2017, the cloud-based segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market in 2017.

The PACS market includes several opportunities that continue to develop with the advancement of healthcare practices. Thus, the development of scalable and interoperable PACS is a significant opportunity for the PACS market. Increasing demand for the digital medical records with patient images, and impart this information to health exchange platforms, is expected to mark the significant market growth of PACS market during the forecast period the forecast period. The cloud-based system is a relatively new concept, and is estimated to grow continuously at a constant during the forecast period. However, the global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market also face several challenges relating to effective yet secure integration and transmission of medical images and patient data between radiologists and other medical specialists.

Enquiry about Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market report before Buying at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/1695234?utm_source=curiousdesk&utm_medium=RV

Geographically, the existence of several PACS manufacturing corporations in North America is anticipated to play a vital role for cloud-based PACS segment in the North American PACS market. Moreover, Cloud-based PACS segment is estimated to witness healthy growth in European and Asia Pacific Market due to the increased usage of cloud-based PACS majorly in diagnostic centers and large hospitals in these regions.

Picture archiving and communications systems (PACS) is a term used for clinical or medical imaging technologies that allow exchange and storage of images across multiple sources. Such system provides cost-effective and manageable access to stored images via several source modalities such as PET (positron emission tomography), X-ray plain film, ultrasound, CT (computed tomography), nuclear medicine, and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).

Purchase full report of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/securecheckout/paymenta/1695234?utm_source=curiousdesk&utm_medium=RV?msfpaycode=sumsf

The leading companies profiled in the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market report include FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc., Mckesson Corp., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sectra AB and Siemens Healthineers. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Insights

3.1.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)– Industry snapshot

3.2.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)- Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Dynamics

3.3.1.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)– Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.6.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7.Competitive Ranking Analysis

4.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Deployment

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Web Based

4.3.Cloud Based

4.4.On Premise

5.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product

5.1.Key Findings

5.2.Mid End PACS

5.3.Enterprise PACS

5.4.Mini PACS

6.Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End User

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email:[email protected]