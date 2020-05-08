Global Analog Phase Shifter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Analog Phase Shifter market.

A phase shift module is a microwave network module which provides a controllable phase shift of the RF signal. Analog phase shifters provide a continuously variable phase shift or time delay.

In terms of application, the historical analysis shows that the radar segment witnessed the highest growth rate of 3.86% during 2012-2017. However, in the forecast for 2017-2025, the results are different and the telecommunication segment is expected to lead the global analog phase shifter market with the highest growth rate as well as market value.

Based on region, North America is expected to stay the most lucrative regional market during the forecast period. This market is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR of 43.28% during the forecast period. The North America analog phase shifter market is projected to reach a market valuation of over US$ 550 Mn by the end of 2025.

The global Analog Phase Shifter market is valued at 52 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 870 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 42.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Analog Phase Shifter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Analog Phase Shifter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices

Cobham

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Pulsar Microwave Corporation

Mini-Circuits

Qotana Technologies

SAGE Millimeter

Planar Monolithics

L3 Narda-MITEQ

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reflective

Load Line Type

Switch Type

Segment by Application

Radars

Satellites

Telecommunication

