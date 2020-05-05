Global Anaesthesia Machines Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anaesthesia Machines market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anaesthesia Machines market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Anaesthesia Machines market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Anaesthesia Machines market.”

The anaesthetic machine (UK English) or anesthesia machine (US English) or Boyles machine is used independently by physician anaesthesiologists and nurse anaesthetists. Anaesthesiologist assistants also use anesthesia machines under the direct supervision of physician anesthesiologists. Anesthesia machines are used to support the administration of anaesthesia.

The main downstream user of anesthesia machines include hospital, SACs, Clincs and nursing facilities. Among them, hospital segement was the leading one in 2017 and is expected to continue this position in the coming years. The value of hospital segement was US$ 6800 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to see a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

The global Anaesthesia Machines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anaesthesia Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anaesthesia Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DRE Medical

Maquet Getinge

GE

Penlon

Dragerwerk

Mindray Medical

Spacelabs

Philips

Narang Medical

Heyer Medical

Beijing Yi Shiheng Electronic Technology

Beijing Aeonmed

Infinium Medical

Supera Anesthesia

Dameca

Comen Medical

Midmark

Chirana Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standalone Anaesthesia Machines

Portable Anaesthesia Machines

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Surgical Ambulatory Centres

Clinics

Nursing Facilities

