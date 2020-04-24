Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ambulance and Emergency Equipment market.

Ambulance and emergency equipment refers to the medical equipment that facilitates patient care during medical exigencies, such as accidents and surgeries, helps prevent loss of life, and minimizes personal injuries.

Growing need for emergency medical services, rise in aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, government initiatives, changing lifestyle, growing number of emergency medical hospitalization cases, and technological advancement are expected to drive the global market for ambulance and emergency equipment. In addition, increasing incidence of natural calamities, changing lifestyle, favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing incidence of accidents, and wide range of application area for ambulance and emergency equipment are expected to propel this equipment. However, high cost related to emergency care services and lack of skilled professionals are two major factors restraining the growth for global ambulance and emergency equipment market.

This report focuses on Ambulance and Emergency Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ambulance and Emergency Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

BLS Systems

Covidine

MCKESSON CORP

Stryker

Allied healthcare products

Drager Medical

Ambu A/S

Emergency Medical International

First Care Products

Emergency Medical Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Transportation Equipment

Burn Care Equipment

Diagnostics and Infection Control Equipment

Blood and Hemorrhage Control Devices

Respiratory, Hypothermia & Cardiac Equipment

Segment by Application

Ground Ambulance Service

Air Ambulance Service

Water Ambulance Service

