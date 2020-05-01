Global Aloe Vera Extracts Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aloe Vera Extracts market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aloe Vera Extracts Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aloe Vera Extracts market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Aloe Vera Extracts market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Aloe Vera Extracts market.”

Aloe vera extract is well-known for its antioxidant and antibacterial properties and is widely used to treat burns. It also has other lesser-known uses, like reducing dental plaque, treating canker sores, and even reducing constipation.

The aloe vera extracts market is also segmented on the ground of application into food, cosmetic and pharmaceuticals industry. Owing to benefits of aloe vera in skin care, cosmetic industry is projected to account for the highest share (43.3%) in aloe vera extracts market by the end of 2025.

Based on form, global aloe vera extracts market is divided into gels, drinks, powders, capsules and concentrates. Sparked by rising burden of dental problems, global aloe-vera extracts powder market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% by the end of the forecast period.

The global Aloe Vera Extracts market is valued at 1750 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aloe Vera Extracts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aloe Vera Extracts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lily of the Desert

Aloe Farms

Terry Laboratories

Foodchem

Natural Aloe Costa Rica

Pharmachem Laboratories

Aloecorp

Aloe Laboratories

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Aloe Vera Gel Extracts

Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extracts

Others

By Form

Gels

Powders

Capsules

Drinks

Concentrates

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food

Cosmetics

