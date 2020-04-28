Global Alcohol Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alcohol market.

An alcoholic drink (or alcoholic beverage) is a drink that contains ethanol, a type of alcohol produced by fermentation of grains, fruits, or other sources of sugar. Drinking alcohol plays an important social role in many cultures. Most countries have laws regulating the production, sale, and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Some countries ban such activities entirely, but alcoholic drinks are legal in most parts of the world.

The IMFL segment was estimated to reach a market valuation in excess of $1,400 Bn by 2017 end. This reflected a Y-o-Y growth rate of close to 5% over 2016.

In this market study, analysts have estimated that EMEA would dominate the alcoholic drinks market during the forecast period and will occupy around 48% of the total market share by 2025.

The global Alcohol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

United Spirits

Tilaknagar

Jagatjit Industries

Mohan Meakin

Globus Spirits

Allied Blenders and Distillers

SAB Millier

Radico Khaitan

Khemani Group

SOM Distilleries and Breweries

Carlsberg

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Make

Imported Liquor

Indian Made Foreign Liquor

Foreign Liquor Bottled in India

Indian Made Indian Liquor

By Ingredients

Grains

Molasses

Fruits and Vegetables

Segment by Application

IMFL

Beer

Wine

Country Liquor

