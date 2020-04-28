Global Alcohol Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alcohol market.
The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Alcohol market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Alcohol market.”
An alcoholic drink (or alcoholic beverage) is a drink that contains ethanol, a type of alcohol produced by fermentation of grains, fruits, or other sources of sugar. Drinking alcohol plays an important social role in many cultures. Most countries have laws regulating the production, sale, and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Some countries ban such activities entirely, but alcoholic drinks are legal in most parts of the world.
The IMFL segment was estimated to reach a market valuation in excess of $1,400 Bn by 2017 end. This reflected a Y-o-Y growth rate of close to 5% over 2016.
In this market study, analysts have estimated that EMEA would dominate the alcoholic drinks market during the forecast period and will occupy around 48% of the total market share by 2025.
The global Alcohol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
United Spirits
Tilaknagar
Jagatjit Industries
Mohan Meakin
Globus Spirits
Allied Blenders and Distillers
SAB Millier
Radico Khaitan
Khemani Group
SOM Distilleries and Breweries
Carlsberg
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Make
Imported Liquor
Indian Made Foreign Liquor
Foreign Liquor Bottled in India
Indian Made Indian Liquor
By Ingredients
Grains
Molasses
Fruits and Vegetables
Segment by Application
IMFL
Beer
Wine
Country Liquor
