Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Aircrafts are equipped with a variety of lights that are used for safety, navigation and to improve visibility during takeoff or when taxiing on the ground. The aircraft exterior lighting are categorized into two types. A first type includes takeoff and landing lights that are used to improve visibility when the plane is close to or on the ground. The second is navigation lights or beacons that are always illuminated while the aircraft is in operation.

With an advanced fleet size and the presence of market giants, North America has emerged as the most lucrative region in the global aircraft exterior lighting market, accounting for 32% of the global market in 2017.

The global Aircraft Exterior Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aircraft Exterior Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Exterior Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

United Technologies

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell

Zodiac

Diehl

Aveo Engineering

Whelen Engineering

Astronics Corporation

Cobham

Amglo Kemlite Laboratories

Oxley

Heads Up Technologies

SODERBERG

Devore Aviation Corporation of America

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Landing Lights

Anti-collision Lights

Position Lights

Other Exterior Lights

Segment by Application

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Large Body

Single Aisle

Regional Jets

Helicopters

Air Cargo

Business Jets

