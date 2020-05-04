Global Air Purifications Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Air Purifications market.

Air purifiers improve the indoor climate of a room and protect the health of the people in urban environments suffering from headaches, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory ailments. Increased allergies among people, rise in asthmatic patients, and an increasing number of tobacco smokers are driving demand for air purifiers. Air purifiers reduce the allergies among sensitive people by removing dust, pet dander, pollen, mold spores and dust mite feces. Air purifiers also remove smoke particles and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) which pose a risk to health. Moreover, efficient air purifiers have the capacity to capture some bacteria, virus, and DNA damaging particles.

The global Air Purifications market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Air Purifications volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Purifications market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International (US)

3M Company (US)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Daikin Industries(Japan)

Air Products and Chemicals(US)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Australia)

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

SPX Corporation (US)

Mann+Hummel(Germany)

Clarcor(US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dust Collectors

Fire/Emergency Exhaust

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Oil & Mist Eliminators

Vehicle Exhaust

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Healthcare & Medical

Energy & Utility

Manufacturing

Other

