Global Air Barrier Market 2019 – Size, Share, Price, Analysis and Forecast, to 2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Air Barrier Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the global air barrier market reached a value of almost USD 6.6 billion in 2019. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2025 to reach a value of nearly USD 9.1 billion by 2025.

The global air barrier market is driven by the increase in the demand for air barrier from the infrastructure and construction industries. The air barrier is applied to safeguard the building or any other structure from possible damages to the essential parts of the building like walls, roofs, and foundation, etc. It prevents the building from corrosion and chemical damage and helps maintain the integrity of the building and prolongs its life. Materials used in the product are such that they strengthen the building to endure harsh climates, thus, increasing the durability of the building. Airflow influences the behaviour of the building under fire, thermal energy, and the indoor air quality. Therefore, by controlling airflow by the use of the air barrier, the building receives the benefits of durability and integrity. Europe is the largest market for air barriers. It is followed by the Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa as the other major markets of air barriers.

In 2017, Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL), a major player in the air barrier market, announced the procurement of Arbo Holdings Limited, which is the largest provider of sealants, coatings, and membrane systems to the architects and contractors for air and vapor barrier applications and waterproofing. In 2017, SOPREMA, another leading player in the market, launched SOPRASEAL®, an air barrier product which is a vapor-permeable, liquid-applied polyether air barrier product. It provides an excellent air infiltration and moisture protection, along with offering ease of use in low/high-temperature applications, tie-in compatibility, and high elastomeric performance.

Market Analysis by Membrane Types:

Sheet Applied

Fluid Applied

The air barrier is broadly divided into sheet applied and fluid-applied membrane types.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Masonry

Gypsum Board

Glass

Plywood

Others

Air barriers find their applications in masonry, gypsum board, glass, and plywood, among others.

Market Analysis by End-Uses:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Public Infrastructure

On the basis of end-uses, it is segregated in residential buildings, commercial building, and public infrastructure.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the global air barrier market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising demand from the infrastructure and construction industry is driving the market growth.

Rising disposable income and rapid urbanization are propelling the market forward.

The rising demand for energy-efficient buildings by owners and building codes is providing further impetus for the growth of the air barrier market.

The growing awareness of holistic design by conscious consumers, including prolonged durability, internal environment quality, and green certification, is providing a further boost to the market.

The expansion of product categories and constant product innovations are aiding the growth of the industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an in-depth overview of the market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) by the membrane types, end-uses, applications, and regions of air barriers.

It evaluates the global trade analysis for the year 2018, examining the value and volume of the major importing as well as exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

RPM International Inc.(NYSE: RPM)

W. R. Meadows, Inc.

Carlisle Companies Inc.(Carlisle Companies Inc)

Mark Beamish Waterproofing

SOPREMA

Henry Company

Dryspace, Inc

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY)

3M Company (NYSE: MMM)

Others

