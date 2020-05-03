Global Acoustic Hailing Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acoustic Hailing Devices market.

An acoustic hailing device (AHD) is a specialized loudspeaker that emits high-power sound waves for communicating at a distance. AHDs vary in design, output, and usability.

According to this long range acoustic device market research report, the government sector will be the primary end-user segment to the market throughout the forecast period. The rise in government spending in defense, public safety, and law enforcement applications, will be a major factor driving the growth of the acoustic hailing device industry in this end-user segment.

Our analysts have predicted that APAC will be the major revenue contributor to this long range acoustic device market throughout the forecast period. The market will witness steady growth in this region owing to the extensive usage of AHDs for numerous applications such as bird control, public safety, commercial security, border patrol, and coastal security in several countries across APAC.

The global Acoustic Hailing Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acoustic Hailing Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acoustic Hailing Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LRAD Corporation

Summit Engineering

Ultra Electronics

Argo-A Security

IMLCORP

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Short Range Acoustic Hailing Devices

Long Range Acoustic Hailing Devices

Segment by Application

Government Sector

Commercial Sector

Other

