Global Acid Proof Lining Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Acid-resistant linings protect equipment in processing plants from chemical attack by aggressive media, such as acids, bases, saline solutions or water vapour. They simultaneously offer reliable protection against mechanical stresses.

In 2017, the sales of thermoplastic linings accounted for over 60% of revenues procured in the global acid proof lining market. Thermoplastic linings are projected to hold the largest contribution to global revenues, and will also see the fastest sales growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of form, waterborne acid proof linings are projected to create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 590 Mn between 2017 and 2022.

The global Acid Proof Lining market is valued at 4070 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acid Proof Lining volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acid Proof Lining market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koch Knight

Polycorp

Steuler-KCH

Jotun

Hempel

Axalta Coating Systems

Ashland

The Sherwin-Williams

PPG Industries

BASF Coatings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Ceramic & Carbon Brick Lining

Tile Lining

Themoplastic Lining

By Form Type

Solvent-Borne

Waterborne

Powder-based

Segment by Application

Marine

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Construction

Automotive

Transportation

Chemicals

Mining & Metallurgy

Others

