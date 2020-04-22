Global 4K TV Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 4K TV market.

4K, also known as Ultra HD, generally refers to a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Thats four times the 1,920 x 1,080 pixels found in your full HD TV.

The evolving nature of the consumer electronic industry, advancements in graphic engines of televisions, increased pressure on manufacturers to reduce prices, and popularity of the ultra-high definition technology & its advantages have fueled the demand for UHD televisions in the past few years. Latest graphic processors permit advanced technical image formats and have improved the content quality significantly hence, they are widely used in production and distribution of UHD content. Customers are getting accustomed to using such contents, which is further anticipated to spur the market growth.

Major television broadcasters and content producers are making huge investments in the UHD technology. They are aiming to offer better UHD content to a wide range of customers. Moreover, professional filmmakers are shifting toward UHD resolutions by using ultra-high definition camcorders and cameras. These trends are also expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Further, owing to the crystal clear and sharp viewing experience, ultra-high definition televisions are projected to be adopted in numerous applications beyond the home entertainment industry. A few of the potential applications are telepresence & telemedicine and military intelligence gathering & monitoring.

The global 4K TV market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 4K TV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 4K TV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

Sony Corp

LG Electronics

Sharp Corp

Hisense

Vu Technologies Pvt. Ltd

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 52 Inches Type

52 65 Inches Type

Above 65 Inches Type

Segment by Application

Household Use

Commercial Use

