Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Company Analysis – ExOne, 3D Systems, Stratasys, Renishaw, SLM Solutions, EnvisionTec Gmbh, Voxeljet, Optomec, EOS, Materialise.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing Market. The report on Global 3D Printing/Additive manufacturing market has been analysed By Use Type (Personal, commercial), By Technology Type (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Multi Jet Modeling) and By Application Type (Aerospace & Defence, Automobile, HealthCare, Industrial, Jewellery, Consumer Products & Electronics, Others).

The Global 3D Printing/Additive manufacturing market has been assessed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Global 3D Printing market is expected to grow mainly due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies, development of larger projects in industrial sectors along with improvement and expansion of manufacturing industries. The market is expected to grow owing to technological development. Such developments will not only affect the faster printing processes but also enhance the printing material’s variety and quality.

According to research report the global market by value is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over XX% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of construction sector. Leading 3D printing manufacturing companies are developing more reliable and long-lasting products which are more relying on the latest technologies. The demand is growing from major developing countries for the construction of infrastructure projects.

The report titled has covered and analysed the potential of global 3D Printing market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global 3D Printing Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global 3D Printing Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Use Type – Personal, Commercial

By Technology Type – S.L.A, F.D.M, S.L.S, S.L.M, others

By Application – Aerospace, Automobile, Healthcare, Industrial, Academic Institution, Government/Military, Architectural, Consumer Products & Electronics.

Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendation

Chapter Four: Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market

Chapter Five: Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Six: Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Segment Analysis

Chapter Seven: North America 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Eight: North America 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Country Analysis (U.S., Canada)

Chapter Nine: Europe 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Ten: Europe 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Country Analysis (U.K., Germany, France & Rest of Europe)

Chapter Eleven: Asia-Pacific 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Asia-Pacific 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Country Analysis (Japan, China, India & Rest of APAC)

Chapter Thirteen: ROW 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Fourteen: Market Dynamics

Chapter Fifteen: Market Trends…continue…

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.