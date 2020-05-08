Global 3D Cell Culture Market Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2018-2027

The global 3D cell culture market can be segmented into product type, application, end user industries and regions. The global 3D Cell Culture market is segmented by product type into scaffold-based platforms, scaffold-free platforms, gels, bioreactors, microchips and others; by application in cancer, stem cell research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine; by end-user industries into biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies, research labs, academic institutes and others and by regions.

Currently widespread expansion of cancer is the major factor to intensify the research and development in various biomedical institutes and research centers. .Thus, the 3D Cell Culture is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

The 3D cell culture market is observing a dramatic growth owing to the increasing demand for medicated therapies in pharmaceutical and biotechnical industries. Advancement in biotechnical industry to enhance the technology is projected to drive the 3D Cell Culture market. The 3D cell culture is deployed in varied range of medications such as cancer, stem cell research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine.

North America is attributed to lead the CAGR share over the forecast period on the account of high funding and investments by government and other biotechnological centers. In Asia Pacific region, China is expected to lead the 3D Cell Culture Market followed by India on the account of its increasing population and also development of research models for medications. Moreover, Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. However, relatively less research & development activities related to the 3D cell culture is estimated to contribute to the relatively slow growth over the forecast period.

High Application in Biotechnological Industry

3D cell culture technique stimulates normal cell to differentiate, proliferate and migrate by corresponding with their three-dimensional space. The 3D environment is primarily used for the growth of cells of living organisms. 3D cell cultures has high stability and extended lifetime than cell cultures in 2D. These drugs are used for experimenting long-term effects of the drugs. Moreover, the 3D environment offers an undisturbed cell growth. A key factor driving the global 3D cell culture research is increasing incidence of different types of cancers. The government and healthcare institutions are continuously focusing on R&D activities by funding and extensive research. This is expected to upsurge the growth of 3D Cell culture over the forecast period.

However, the application of 3D cell culture is relatively less in comparison to other 2D cell culture. Additionally, relatively less awareness of 3D cell culture in comparison to 2D cell culture may hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global 3D Cell Culture Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global 3D Cell Culture market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application, by end user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global 3D Cell Culture market which includes company profiling of Synthecon Incorporated, 3D Biotek LLC, Advanced Biomatrix Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Merck & Co. Inc. and VWR Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global 3D Cell Culture market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

