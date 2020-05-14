Ginger Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Outlook, Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

Ginger represents a popular spice which belongs to the family Zingiberaceae. It originated in South-East Asia and is today used all around the world, particularly in Asian countries. The active constituent of ginger is gingerol, a relative of capsaicin while some of the other ingredients include paradols, shogaol, raw fibre, amino acids, ash, protein, minerals, phytosterols, nicotinic acid and vitamin A.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=35

Although ginger is widely used as a spice and condiment to add flavour to food, its rhizome has also long been used in traditional herbal medicine among many cultures. It helps to combat a number of ailments which include degenerative disorders (rheumatism and arthritis), digestive health (constipation, indigestion and ulcer), cardiovascular disorders (hypertension and atherosclerosis), vomiting, diabetes mellitus and cancer. It also has antimicrobial potential, which help in treating infectious diseases, as well as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties for controlling the process of aging.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ginger-market

On account of its peppery and sweet flavour with a spicy aroma, the global ginger market has witnessed a healthy growth in recent years. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the ginger market reached a volume of 3.4 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 4.6 Million Tons by 2025. Some of the other factors such as population growth, increasing disposable incomes, rising health consciousness and hectic lifestyles have also contributed to the market growth.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global ginger market according to processed products, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by Processed Products:

Ginger Powder Ginger Oil Others

Market breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa

Key findings from the report:

The processed products of ginger are ginger powder, ginger oil and others which include pickled, preserved, crystallized, candied, etc. Ginger powder represents the popular product followed by ginger oil and others. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the majority of the market share. Some of the other major markets include North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Organic Mountain Flavor Pvt. Ltd. Capital Foods Ltd. Buderim Group Limited The Ginger People Canadian Ginger Company SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd AKO GmbH Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-carbon-black-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-carbon-black-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com