Gift Cards Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

According to XploreMR’s analysis, the gift card market in the APAC region is expected to witness a higher growth rate over the projected period. With the markets in North America and Europe together accounting for more than 65% of the global gift card market revenue share in 2015, an exact estimation of where these markets are headed in terms of performance is the subject of study in a new report by XploreMR titled “Gift Card Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”.

The gift card markets in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are at a nascent stage and revenue from these markets is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period. However, factors such as increasing penetration of smartphones, rising adoption of e-Commerce and gift cards in the corporate sector are responsible for the highest growth of the gift card market in the APAC region.

The analysts have profiled the global gift card market across different geographical regions and on the basis of the various market segments and have provided a critical assessment of the opportunities available to all the companies operating in the global gift card market over an eight year forecast period 2016 – 2024. Primarily the analysts have focused on highlighting the numerous developments that are likely to take place in the global gift card market in the coming years.

The analysts have studied the global gift card market extensively and have identified multiple drivers, restraints, and trends that are expected to influence the global gift card market and consequently the business operations of the leading as well as second-in-line players functioning in the global gift card market. Through extensive research, the analysts have studied how the different market dynamics are likely to impact the current environment and future scenario of the global gift card market, thereby providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape.

To calculate the global gift card market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of gift cards across all the product types. Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, wholesale and retail trade, merchandise trade, and prices have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers.

The report opens with an overview of the global gift card market followed by key definitions and an executive summary. The analysts have also presented the market taxonomy in this section where they have segmented the global gift card market on the basis of type, merchants and region. The report highlights the key market dynamics and presents an independent analysis of the various factors, challenges, and market trends that are likely to define the global gift card market in the next few years.

The analysts have devoted the last section of the report to study the market performance of some of the top companies operating in the global gift card market. The researchers have profiled a few of the leading market players and have presented a detailed analysis of their overall business performance and a comprehensive evaluation of their short-term and long-term business and go-to-market strategies.

Global Gift Card Market Segmentation

By Type Universal accepted open loop Restaurant closed loop Retail closed loop Miscellaneous closed loop e-Gifting

By Merchant Restaurants Department store Grocery stores/food supermarkets Discount stores Coffee shops Entertainment Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA

Research Methodology

XploreMR leverages secondary research extensively to ascertain the overall size of the global gift card market and top industry players. In addition, the experienced team of analysts has gathered relevant market insights and data by speaking to the various manufacturers of gift cards and other key stakeholders based in various regions. Another notable feature of the report is an analysis of the revenue forecast of the global gift card market by absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that market providers can look to achieve and also to identify potential resources in the global gift card market.

Finally, XploreMR understands the importance of dissecting the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global gift card market and has developed a unique market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities.

