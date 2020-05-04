Germany Dairy Market Report 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Price, Report & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Germany Dairy Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Germany dairy market is being aided by its healthy dairy production, especially that of milk. In 2017, the total cow’s milk produced in Germany was 31.9 billion litres. The Germany market is driven by the growth in the Europe milk market as a whole which witnessed a 0.7% increase in milk output in 2019, as compared to 2018. The Germany dairy market is expected to grow further in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Danone SA (OTCMKTS: DANOY) Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. Arla Foods amba DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH. Molkerei Ammerland eG Hochwald Foods GmbH Müller Group (U.S.: NYSE) Bayernland eG Zott GmbH & Co. KG

Germany is a leading milk producer among the EU dairy markets, and in 2017, Germany accounted for over 20% of the total EU milk deliveries. Within Germany, Bavaria, Lower Saxony, and North Rhine-Westphalia are the significant regional dairy markets which accounted for more than 50% of Germany’s total milk supply in 2017, delivering nearly 17.8 million tonnes of milk to dairy firms that year.

Germany, along with France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, are some the most thriving economies in Western Europe and represent the maximum consumer expenditure. Although the region accounts for the majority of the region’s population, they are also witnessing a rising ageing population. This growing elderly population has opened up newer avenues for the dairy companies with the launch of products targeted towards the elderly. With the elderly holding a higher spending power, they form an attractive consumer base for dairy products like functional dairy foods and drinks. In general, nearly 60% of consumers in Germany are inclined to spend more on dairy products which contain healthier ingredients.

The demand for cheese has been growing extensively in Germany from both the retailers and large consumers. Unprocessed cheese is witnessing a higher demand in the country than processed cheese with consumers demanding healthier food. German consumers are also seeking cheeses like soft cheese and other protein-rich dairy foods as an alternative to meat products. The Germany dairy market is also being propelled forward by the large number of product launches in dairy segments like yoghurt and flavoured milk, aided by the growing distribution sectors like supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Market Analysis by Product:

Fluid/UHT/Flavored Milk Cream Butter Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF) Skimmed Milk Powder/Non-fat Dry Milk Whole Milk Powder Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Lactose Casein Cheese Yoghurt Ice-cream Probiotic Dairy ProductsFluid/UHT/flavoured milk, whey protein (powder and concentrate), cream, butter, anhydrous milk fat (AMF), skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, lactose, casein, cheese, yoghurt, ice-cream, and probiotic dairy products are the dairy products commonly found in Germany.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM Middle East & Africa

While the report analyses the dairy market in Germany, it also provides an overview of global regional dairy markets like North America, LATAM, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market for the global as well as Germany dairy market. The report provides the market for the dairy products available in the Germany market, analysing their market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It examines the global trade data for dairy for the year 2019, looking into the value and volume of the major importing and exporting countries. It also offers an in-depth insight into the dairy price trends for the Germany market for the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) periods.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Germany dairy market is being driven by the rising demand for yoghurt which is witnessing a higher consumption per capita. The Germany dairy industry is the second largest segment in the country’s food and beverage sector, falling just behind meat and meat products. Over 66.6% of German shoppers prefer real dairy over dairy alternatives, seeing dairy products as essential parts of the daily balanced diet. Flavoured milk is witnessing a growing popularity as a healthier alternative to soft drinks. Organic yoghurts, which are low on sugar, are expected to see a healthy growth in the forecast period amidst growing concerns about health. Sour milk products, as well as chilled dairy desserts and snacks, saw robust growth in 2019.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

